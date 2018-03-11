Letter to the editor: Make Pa. great again

Joe Lucas ( “Run government like a government” ) writes that “Government needs to be run like a government, not a business and not the military.” I totally disagree. Today's government is all business — mostly shady.

In my opinion, career politicians are corrupt, sociopathic thieves no matter what side of the aisle they represent. They are only concerned with their own bank accounts and future votes. That's why Paul Mango will be my choice for governor of Pennsylvania.

Mango has the “business” experience and integrity to clean up the mess in Harrisburg. Let's get Gov. Tom Wolf, the “tax king,” out. Mango can and will make Pennsylvania great again.

President Trump has proven that a successful businessman works harder than any politician. Some of Trump's accomplishments include the rebounding economy, slashed federal regulations and exiting the Paris climate agreement. Trump is making America great again by implementing huge tax cuts; the U.S. stock market is hitting record highs, and my 401(k) has doubled.

Lucas states that GOP candidates can't govern, but actually it's the Democratic Party that shut down the government because its members don't want Trump to succeed. Trump is working for the American people, not his bank account. Keep up the great work, President Trump.

Pamela Anderson

Mt. Pleasant Township