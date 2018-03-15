Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the editor: Addressing Reed verdict

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

After more than two years, a jury of 12 came up with a verdict of not guilty of first- or third-degree murder, but guilty of theft and receiving stolen property, for Ray Shetler Jr. ( “Ray Shetler Jr. not guilty in deadly police officer shooting” ).

Who killed St. Clair Township police Officer Lloyd Reed and what was the justification? Where's the justice? Anyone with half a brain believed the trial was merely a formality to what surely should have been a slam-dunk for the prosecution.

Was a police officer killed? Is there a suspect? A person of interest? Is this an unsolved murder case?

This miscarriage of justice leaves me with several points to ponder. Some may view them as new police standard-operating-procedure guidelines. Others may see them as loopholes to commit murder.

Can anyone claim self-defense when police respond to 911 domestic-dispute calls? When police approach your home, just start shooting. You don't know they're cops, you think they're intruders. If it's evening or dark, just claim you couldn't see who it was. After all, everyone knows it's not the police responding to domestic-dispute 911 calls.

Maybe multiple officers need to respond to domestic-dispute 911 calls. Then there will be witnesses to what “really happened.” Maybe the delayed response of more officers will give the “domestic quarrelers” time to see it to the proper end. Obviously, this did not end the proper way.

Paul A. Hornbake

Fairfield

