Letter to the editor: Holding out hope for Cherie Mahan

We will never forget the breaking of our hearts on Feb. 22, 1985. This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the disappearance/abduction of Cherie Mahan after she got off her school bus.

That Friday shattered the security of so many lives: her family, her school family and the Winfield Township community. Classroom pictures had been handed out that day and her classmates believed that whoever had Cherie could now come back and take them. These 8- and 9-year-olds felt guilty that they did not prevent Cherie's abduction. They were scared. Their families were scared. Cherie's family was devastated. The safety of living in rural Winfield Township was destroyed.

Cherie's family is still hurting. And although they are now grown, her classmates still have scars. Each year, they remember and post on Facebook, always hoping that some clue will lead to Cherie's recovery. Although we adapted to living with the pain of loss, it will never disappear until we know what happened. We will always hope that next year we will be able to know what happened and welcome our friend home.

Please make sure you educate your children about “stranger danger.” We hope to never have another disappearance of any child.

Jacqueline Pfeiffer

Winfield

The writer was Cherie Mahan's third-grade teacher at Winfield Elementary School.