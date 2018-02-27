Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Holding out hope for Cherie Mahan

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

We will never forget the breaking of our hearts on Feb. 22, 1985. This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the disappearance/abduction of Cherie Mahan after she got off her school bus.

That Friday shattered the security of so many lives: her family, her school family and the Winfield Township community. Classroom pictures had been handed out that day and her classmates believed that whoever had Cherie could now come back and take them. These 8- and 9-year-olds felt guilty that they did not prevent Cherie's abduction. They were scared. Their families were scared. Cherie's family was devastated. The safety of living in rural Winfield Township was destroyed.

Cherie's family is still hurting. And although they are now grown, her classmates still have scars. Each year, they remember and post on Facebook, always hoping that some clue will lead to Cherie's recovery. Although we adapted to living with the pain of loss, it will never disappear until we know what happened. We will always hope that next year we will be able to know what happened and welcome our friend home.

Please make sure you educate your children about “stranger danger.” We hope to never have another disappearance of any child.

Jacqueline Pfeiffer

Winfield

The writer was Cherie Mahan's third-grade teacher at Winfield Elementary School.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me