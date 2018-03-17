Letter to the editor: Trump doesn't need to prove innocence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regarding Nancy Cochran's letter “What is Trump hiding?”: In junior high school civics, I was taught that in court, the prosecution needs to find guilt; the defendant does not need to prove innocence.

Collusion? Unless promises were made or money was exchanged, there is no crime.

Collusion and crime? How about a government official allegedly committing felonies exposing national security, destroying evidence, receiving millions in donations to a personal foundation, allegedly in exchange for approving the transfer of nuclear material to an adversary and a spouse receiving $500,000 from bankers involved in the deal?

Obstruction of justice? How about allegedly paying a spy for “trumped-up” allegations and then taking the phony story to the FBI to initiate an investigation, resulting in wiretaps on the opposition candidate, all with the tacit approval of the outgoing Democratic administration and biased federal law enforcement whose leadership — not a court of law — previously colluded to exonerate the Democrat for exposing national security by word-crafting the criminal statutes and advocating that the suspect “did not intend to break the law”?

Cochran will never hear this discussion on the Clinton News Network.

D.A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell