Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump doesn't need to prove innocence

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 8:24 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Regarding Nancy Cochran's letter “What is Trump hiding?”: In junior high school civics, I was taught that in court, the prosecution needs to find guilt; the defendant does not need to prove innocence.

Collusion? Unless promises were made or money was exchanged, there is no crime.

Collusion and crime? How about a government official allegedly committing felonies exposing national security, destroying evidence, receiving millions in donations to a personal foundation, allegedly in exchange for approving the transfer of nuclear material to an adversary and a spouse receiving $500,000 from bankers involved in the deal?

Obstruction of justice? How about allegedly paying a spy for “trumped-up” allegations and then taking the phony story to the FBI to initiate an investigation, resulting in wiretaps on the opposition candidate, all with the tacit approval of the outgoing Democratic administration and biased federal law enforcement whose leadership — not a court of law — previously colluded to exonerate the Democrat for exposing national security by word-crafting the criminal statutes and advocating that the suspect “did not intend to break the law”?

Cochran will never hear this discussion on the Clinton News Network.

D.A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me