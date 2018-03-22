Letter to the editor: Educate on fracking
“Natural gas driller gives inside look at seismic testing” was a nice, informative article without political spin on what is actually involved in specific services necessary to continue America's road to energy independence. I think you should include more articles on other misunderstood services such as hydraulic fracking, which seems to be the biggest fear of most who do not understand the energy industry: what it is, how it is performed and the myriad regulations and compliance work needed to ensure it is performed safely.
I truly believe that if people understood the processes and regulations, there would be a wider acceptance of what this technology has become and how far it has advanced. Fracking services have been in place for many years on much shallower pads, well before there was access to the Marcellus and Utica formations. Informed choices and decisions are much better than rhetoric and hearsay.
Larry Hall
Buffalo Township