Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Red flags & 'what ifs' on guns

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In the wake of the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting there has been a rush of words about gun control, mental health and background checks. All of these are legitimate topics. Government officials must stop shielding the NRA, which opposes many issues that are truly safety issues.

President Trump is contradicting himself. He says people in government must stop the deference to and support of the NRA, and at the same time, he is calling for arming teachers — which the NRA has advocated.

I don't believe allowing teachers to be armed is a sound idea. I don't believe in living with “what ifs”; yet in this instance, there are too many “red flags” to not consider the “what ifs.”

Who can guarantee the mental and emotional stability of all teachers? Who can guarantee that an innocent person won't be injured in a gun fight between a teacher and a shooter? While anyone can be taught how to fire, reload and clean a firearm, would teachers get any training that law enforcement and the military get? When and how much firepower is necessary?

What if sexual misconduct between teachers and students caused a confrontation with an angry parent or spouse, with innocent students caught in the middle? If a teachers union called a strike, would armed teachers be walking the picket lines?

There are far too many “what ifs” for supporting the arming of teachers. More stringent gun-control laws are needed, plus better enforcement of said laws.

George A. West

Ligonier Township

