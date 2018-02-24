Letter to the editor: The Parkland shooting II
In the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, we want to inform the public about the Student Assistance Program (SAP), mandated for grades K-12 in all Pennsylvania schools as per Act 211 of 1990 and the Pennsylvania School Code. SAP includes a team of school administrators and staff and liaisons from community agencies trained to identify concerns, gather data and make recommendations to assist students and parents. They are support programs, not disciplinary or punitive. Teams can help parents and students access community services. The ultimate goal is to reduce the possibility of a student falling between the cracks and potentially causing harm to self or others.
SAP could save lives of troubled students and others. We encourage you to contact school administrators to learn more about your school's SAP.
Terry L. Kerr
Lisa Sviben Miller
Titusville
The writers are executive director and president, respectively, of the Pennsylvania Association of Student Assistance Professionals ( pasap.org ).