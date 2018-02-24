Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: The Parkland shooting III

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

As I walked into the house and saw the horrific details unfolding on the TV news Feb. 14, my high-school-age daughter came down to give me a hug and ask how my day was. I held onto that hug a little longer. I watched my college-age son walk away a little longer after handing me his congratulatory letter for making the dean's list. Tears welled up in my eyes when I thought about the parents in Florida who would never have those opportunities again.

The extreme left will cry for more gun control. The extreme right will call for teachers to have carry permits. Public officials will offer prayers. Then sadly, like a bad dream, it will happen again.

Perhaps more gun control is needed. Perhaps teachers should carry concealed weapons. Perhaps instead of offering prayers after these tragedies, prayers should be offered before. Perhaps prayers should be offered up within our schools daily. It certainly couldn't hurt and may even help.

Kurt Karafinski

Shaler

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me