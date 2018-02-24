Letter to the editor: The Parkland shooting III
As I walked into the house and saw the horrific details unfolding on the TV news Feb. 14, my high-school-age daughter came down to give me a hug and ask how my day was. I held onto that hug a little longer. I watched my college-age son walk away a little longer after handing me his congratulatory letter for making the dean's list. Tears welled up in my eyes when I thought about the parents in Florida who would never have those opportunities again.
The extreme left will cry for more gun control. The extreme right will call for teachers to have carry permits. Public officials will offer prayers. Then sadly, like a bad dream, it will happen again.
Perhaps more gun control is needed. Perhaps teachers should carry concealed weapons. Perhaps instead of offering prayers after these tragedies, prayers should be offered before. Perhaps prayers should be offered up within our schools daily. It certainly couldn't hurt and may even help.
Kurt Karafinski
Shaler