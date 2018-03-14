Letter to the editor: Media, politicians & mass shootings
Updated 3 hours ago
The Florida shooting tragedy is a horrible incident that gives gun owners a terrible reputation from those who paint with a broad brush. The majority of gun owners are responsible and empathetic with the victims. And we cringe when the misguided media and politicians take advantage of these incidents and call for taking away our individual liberties to push their agenda.
My heart goes out to all affected by this act of a selfish and mentally unstable person. But when will the media publicize the crimes and violence that are stopped each day by guns, or even the thought of guns, with the same conviction and magnitude they promote these events? The media glamorize the perpetrators. And that plants the seeds and cultivates a bigger field for copycat offenses.
Gun-free zones and mental problems are the common thread in these mass shootings. We will always have crazy and desperate people, so a great solution would be no gun-free zones.
Why do all these elitists have armed security? It's plain and simple: The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun.
Thomas A. Comini
Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County