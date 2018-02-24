Letter to the editor: The Parkland shooting I

After reading the Feb. 18 editorial page I felt compelled to comment on Randy Bish's political cartoon.

Bish has shown his ignorance about rifles and all guns. No gun can think, talk, load or aim itself, or pull its trigger. It takes a human being to load, aim and pull the trigger. Bish's cartoon image of an AR-15 thinking and talking is the most asinine projection and argument I have seen.

Blame for the Florida carnage lies with the human who committed this heinous act. If there is additional fault to be found it is with the FBI, which had been notified twice about Nikolas Cruz; the local police, who were called to his residence 39 times; and the mental health workers who treated him. If just one of these groups had taken the proper action, he would have been on the no-buy list and all of this could have been avoided.

The system broke down and must be fixed. Start with the organizations that failed to do their jobs, not more gun control for law-abiding citizens.

John T. Watson

North Huntingdon