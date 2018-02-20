Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the editor: Aspinwall council lacks respect for office

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
Ann Marsico
Being elected to serve on Aspinwall's Borough Council has been an honor for me. The privilege to represent its citizens in this office has been taken with high regard and the utmost integrity. After serving a 4-year term and only serving one month and 19 days into this current term, I am resigning from this office. This decision has been made after careful consideration and recognition that I am unable to continue this level of service under the direction of this council. The current leadership appears to lack respect for the office, has little recognition of borough residents, and gives the perception of orchestrated meetings.

Over the past term, I have served as a productive member, listened attentively, and been responsive to needs. Based on facts and in the best interest of residents and the borough, I have spoken up when needed, spoken out when necessary, and acted appropriately to openly address issues of public concern.

I sincerely thank the citizens of Aspinwall for their support over the past four years, during the recent election, and during this current term. I encourage residents to focus on immediate issues in the management of your police department, the needs of your aging infrastructure, and the allocation and spending of your tax dollars. Continue to hold your representatives accountable.

Ann M. Marsico

Aspinwall

