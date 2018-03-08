Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Saccone dishonest on guns

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

In the recent televised debate with Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb, Republican Rick Saccone indicated he'd sponsored five pieces of legislation to reduce gun violence. Given what I know about Saccone's record (pro-Saccone PACs have praised him for wanting to eliminate the background check system and for protecting gun rights for people on the terrorist watch list), this sounded fishy. So I contacted his office for the names of the bills and looked them up.

Not one of these five bills would reduce gun violence. One makes it unnecessary to obtain a permit for concealed carry; one protects gun owners from discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation (don't want a gun nut renting the apartment upstairs from your children? Tough luck); one exempts firearms and ammunition from sales tax; and another expands the permissible use of deadly force for self-defense. Only the last one increases penalties for gun use in criminal activity, but does nothing to address school shootings or gun proliferation.

I believe Saccone deliberately misled the debate audience, revealing a disturbing level of dishonesty — not to mention a far deeper commitment to his NRA funders than to American schoolchildren. This is not a person we want representing Western Pennsylvania in Washington.

Marie Norman

Squirrel Hill

