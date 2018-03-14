Letter to the editor: Superstitious success
As sports fans, we are a superstitious and sometimes silly bunch. We have our rituals and if we wear a certain shirt, they will win.
In the winter of 2016, my husband purchased a large Penguins flag for in front of the house. Soon after putting it up, they made the run for the Stanley Cup. Sadly, my husband passed away during the playoffs. So last year, in his memory, I put the flag up again, and we all know how that turned out. It went up again this year, and the winning streak started and they were in first place.
Personally, I am not a big hockey fan. Baseball is my passion and I am the only Pirates fan left among family and most friends. So I got to thinking, why did I never fly a Pirates flag? In my heart, I know it will take much more than a flag to have a winning season. But hope springs eternal and I think there just may be a Pirates flag flying this summer.
Linda Miller
North Huntingdon