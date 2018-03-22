Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: No need for assault weapons

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Another senseless mass killing. Another outpouring of thoughts and prayers from our elected officials. Well, your thoughts and prayers aren't cutting it. It's past time to actually do something to end this senseless violence. It's time to ban assault weapons with large ammo magazines. These are not sporting arms but weapons that are made to kill humans.

We must demand that our elected officials take action now. There is no reason the general public needs to own these kinds of weapons.

I've heard all the arguments about Second Amendment rights, but what about the preamble to the Constitution that states “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”? Knowing there are millions of people out there with automatic weapons does not ensure my domestic tranquility. It scares the hell out of me.

All of the guns used in these mass killings were legally purchased by supposedly sane people. The fact that the NRA supports these politicians with millions in campaign donations has ensured that no sane gun laws will be enacted. The majority of Americans feel the need to restrict these weapons to just the police and military, yet our spineless politicians worry about getting re-elected and not about promoting the general welfare of the people they were elected to serve.

If you really feel the need to fire an automatic weapon, join the military and serve your country.

Joe Palumbo

Arnold

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me