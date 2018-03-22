Letter to the editor: No need for assault weapons

Another senseless mass killing. Another outpouring of thoughts and prayers from our elected officials. Well, your thoughts and prayers aren't cutting it. It's past time to actually do something to end this senseless violence. It's time to ban assault weapons with large ammo magazines. These are not sporting arms but weapons that are made to kill humans.

We must demand that our elected officials take action now. There is no reason the general public needs to own these kinds of weapons.

I've heard all the arguments about Second Amendment rights, but what about the preamble to the Constitution that states “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”? Knowing there are millions of people out there with automatic weapons does not ensure my domestic tranquility. It scares the hell out of me.

All of the guns used in these mass killings were legally purchased by supposedly sane people. The fact that the NRA supports these politicians with millions in campaign donations has ensured that no sane gun laws will be enacted. The majority of Americans feel the need to restrict these weapons to just the police and military, yet our spineless politicians worry about getting re-elected and not about promoting the general welfare of the people they were elected to serve.

If you really feel the need to fire an automatic weapon, join the military and serve your country.

Joe Palumbo

Arnold