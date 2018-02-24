Sounding off: To whom are our leaders loyal?

With the publication of the Nunes memo, we now know that either the FBI and the Department of Justice did something questionable concerning a FISA warrant or that Nunes and Trump colluded with the support of all Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee to improperly undermine the credibility of our key investigation agencies while they are working to determine the degree and the manners in which Russia interfered with our elections.

This came mere days after Nunes spoke out in favor of renewing and expanding the power of these agencies in using the FISA process, without saying a word about how it might have been misused.

If Trump doesn't follow up the release of this memo with the firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the process will seem much ado about nothing. But if Rosenstein is fired, the result will be a crisis that will make Watergate seem like child's play. Ultimately, we must learn if our elected leaders are working for the American people or for the Russian government. Right now, their loyalty seems greatly questionable.

Robert J. Reiland, O'Hara

Monday, Feb. 19

School choice stance is offensive

Judging from their recent discussions, members of the Greensburg Salem School Board should pause and reflect on whom they serve and what their proper role is in the education process ( “Greensburg Salem School Board divided on state voucher proposal” ).

Ron Mellinger's smug understanding of school choice — “I think you choose to live where you live, and if you don't like the school you can move out” — is highly offensive to parents and deserves a public rebuke.

Just because parents want to personalize their children's education, choose a religious school or homeschool doesn't mean they should be treated with such disdain by Mellinger.

Instead, these parents deserve the opportunity offered in Senate Bill 2 to decide how the state dollars generated by their child are spent.

Greensburg Salem School Board members should remember they represent all taxpaying parents in the area and consider supporting every parent's right to direct his or her children's education. Otherwise, they may start taking Mellinger's advice.

Greg Dolan, Fox Chapel

The writer is director of policy and outreach for Catholic Education Partners .

Sunday, Feb. 18

Rights are for all

In response to John Kuzmkowski's letter “ Lamb & guns ” : I, too, am curious. Kuzmkowski took the time to exercise his individual rights and liberties by writing to the editor, but he doesn't say he is a member of the ACLU. Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb's right to own firearms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment and Kuzmkowski's right to speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Neither needs be a member of any group other than “American citizens” to enjoy these rights.

Tom Spallone, Hempfield

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Jesus might be thankful for tax breaks

To answer George O. Curry's question, “What would Jesus do?” ( “Trump's greed” ): I'd say that if Jesus got a raise through tax breaks, first he would be thankful for it, then he would give the money to the sick, old, poor and hungry instead of complaining about it.

What might Curry do about the tax-break money he may get? I say “may get” because he may be like me, retired, and not earning enough in Social Security to have to pay taxes. Or maybe he gets small entitlements like food stamps, welfare or cash assistance and doesn't earn enough to get a tax break.

I am thankful for all the people who will be getting a few breadcrumbs and those who will get a full loaf. Either way, it will help the economy, which will help me and, most importantly, my children, grandchildren and those to follow.

Since Curry seems to be a religious man, I wonder if he heard about the lady who was willing to take the crumbs from under the table and her child was healed. Maybe a few crumbs and a little bit of backing (faith in) our president can and will help to heal America. None of us, me included, deserve mercy and compassion from God.

Joseph Tubbs, Curwensville

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Money and the educational system

Our education system in Pennsylvania is broken and way too expensive. We keep throwing more and more money into this swamp, and on the world scoring system, we are falling further and further behind.

First, why do we give millions of dollars to colleges? The students don't gain, and tuition goes up every year. Do the rich administrators pocket the money? Some make more than Trump does for being president. A British news outlet has a vast trove of leaked documents from an offshore law firm that show that the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh have multibillion-dollar accounts in the tax havens of the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Next let's get to the high schools. The median household income in Pennsylvania is $54,895 per year, yet we pay some teachers over $100,000 for working nine months out of the year. And upon retirement, they can get 80 percent of their salaries. Not bad.

How many millions in taxpayers' money are slipped into the pockets of state politicians? And it works: The good old boys' club is doing well in the swamp.

Ask a teacher why students are doing so poorly, and they have more excuses than Hillary Clinton. And it's never their fault. Why don't these educated teachers have meetings to address these problems? Are they just in it for the money?

Nothing changes. The futures of our children and our country are in their hands. And what about the “ghost teachers” we pay for not teaching?

Calvin Fatchet, Freeport

Thursday, Feb. 22

Steelers are not pros

My issue with Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin is that he doesn't insist that the players act like professionals. To paraphrase Gen. George S. Patton, they don't look like professionals (just look at them), act like professionals (the end-zone celebrations) or talk like professionals (social-media rants), so why should we expect them to play like professionals?

The Steelers will win the big games when the coaches insist that they act professional in all aspects of their lives, not just when running a play on the field.

Tom Portante, O'Hara

Friday, Feb. 23

Conservatives must prevail

I am burdened with and tired of relentless solicitations by mail and phone for contributions to remedy many causes that commonsense legislators should not find too difficult to muster a vote on. Why the need for contributions to make English the official language of the U.S., free workers from self-serving union control, defund the U.N. or have voter ID?

President Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand” and “If we can hold off fraudulent votes, we shall carry the day.” So, what do we have today? A Congress divided against itself and fraudulent voting.

To carry the elections in 2018, the tide must be turned against liberal subversion and those brainwashed to hate America and capitalism, and to think socialism's the road to travel. Would-be voters need to be educated on the negatives of liberal progressivism and the positives of conservative patriotism.

Black and Hispanic conservative political action committees could prove instrumental in fostering an awakening and conversion of voters in favor of keeping, not subverting, our republic. Let common sense and conservatism prevail and liberalism fail.

Clay Stover, West Newton

Saturday, Feb. 24