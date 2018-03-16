Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: New Kensington authority's deception

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington customers will now have a flat rate instead of being unfairly charged for water they are not using ( “Flat rate set for New Kensington water use” ). That's the good news. The bad news? Reading the rhetoric about the $15 quarterly surcharge being eliminated and replaced with a $22 quarterly service charge.

The explanation given, that the $22 meter service charge was added so people can have water available even if they're not using any water, was laughable hogwash. And “If you don't use a drop of water and you're in Florida, you're going to pay $22” did not mean the authority had to impose it. Especially after eliminating the unnecessary $15 surcharge people have been gouged with for 12 years.

This is not Florida. Why attempt to sugarcoat it? It was nothing but a lame attempt at deception, as the authority shrewdly increased the surcharge to $22, a nearly 50-percent spike, without coming right out and stating it. Why couldn't the authority just be honest and say the surcharge was going up to $22?

I have to question why these service fees are in place to begin with, and why the authority is incapable of charging its customers solely based on water usage to fund its $6.7 million budget. Some customers with low water usage, particularly people living alone, are going to start seeing disproportionate bills that have a higher service charge than the actual cost for water. How ridiculous is that?

Robin L. Rosewicz

Lower Burrell

