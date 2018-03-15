Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Could we forego 'right' for society's good?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

One aspect of the gun-control debate that is seldom talked about is that, aside from members of paranoid paramilitary groups who feel they “need” guns to protect themselves from invasion by government entities, most gun owners own guns for pleasure — hunting, target shooting and collecting. But the guns themselves fall into the category of “adult toys.” Only a few people buy guns for protection, and those who do are not usually buying assault-style weapons for that purpose.

If assault-style weapons are “adult toys,” then I would pose these questions to those who manufacture, sell and purchase them. Even though, in our society, we have the right to manufacture, sell, purchase and own assault-style weapons, is it possible that we as a society could choose to forego that right for the good of the larger society? Or are the children who were slaughtered at Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland just acceptable collateral damage for us to maintain that right?

If my right to manufacture, sell, purchase and own assault-style weapons means that we will have to turn our schools into bulletproof, armed fortresses, could we rather choose to end these activities to avoid the expense of having to adopt these measures?

Good citizens are not simply those who obey the law, but those who are willing to sacrifice for the good of the larger society. Also, just because we have a right to do something doesn't mean that we “should” do it, especially if doing so could potentially harm others.

Thomas Severin

Connellsville

