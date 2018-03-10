Letter to the editor: Graham worked for good
George F. Will's elitism is, once again, showing ( “Billy Graham, neither prophet nor theologian, leaves mixed legacy” ).
Regardless of a person's religious philosophy, or lack thereof, religion has played a major role in the maintenance of a civilized society. Of course, we experience some negative effects of the radical terrorists who rationalize their evil behavior in the name of religion. But the progenitors of our modern organized religions were, in nearly all instances, drivers of the moral and ethical behavior of civilization. Graham, in his life work, used the driving force of religious philosophy in his quest to leave the world a better place.
I was fortunate enough, during my college days, to have met Marcus Bach, a student of the religions of the world, a professor at the University of Iowa and, among his other talents and abilities, a prolific author of 27 books. Bach summed up his life study of many of the religions of the world with the simple statement that “All roads that lead to God are good.” Perhaps Will should have just left it at that.
Joseph G. Cremonese
Hempfield