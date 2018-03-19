Letter to the editor: Obama, others on attack vs. Trump

For the first time in history, a former president is undermining a sitting president and setting up a shadow government of sabotage with his $42 million Organizing for Action nonprofit. European socialists also fund Black Lives Matter.

An attack against the Trump candidacy took place in 2016 and it was actually Hillary Clinton, the Podesta Group and her foundation that conspired with Russia, not Trump. The Deep State is career government employees who believe their interests come before the president's. They deliberately leaked 125 memos in the first 126 days of Trump's administration.

The CIA, FBI and NSA conspired to destroy the Trump presidency. Very little was done about the Hillary email server cover-up and the IRS targeting conservatives. It was the Republican “Never Trump” group that hired Fusion GPS to stop Trump's candidacy, and then Hillary and the Democratic National Committee took it over to create a fake dossier on Trump with allegations to destroy him. James Comey used the dossier to investigate Trump. Comey admitted under oath that he leaked memos, intent on manipulating the legal system against Trump and surveilling the Trump team. There is no evidence Trump colluded with Russia.

In many fields of study, Democratic professors outnumber Republican professors 11-1; 45 percent of people under age 30 prefer socialism to capitalism. The liberal machine, backed by Hollywood and the tech giants who censor conservative groups, is much more organized than the tea party, and our republic is under serious attack.

John Ventre

Hempfield