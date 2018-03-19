Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Obama, others on attack vs. Trump

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

For the first time in history, a former president is undermining a sitting president and setting up a shadow government of sabotage with his $42 million Organizing for Action nonprofit. European socialists also fund Black Lives Matter.

An attack against the Trump candidacy took place in 2016 and it was actually Hillary Clinton, the Podesta Group and her foundation that conspired with Russia, not Trump. The Deep State is career government employees who believe their interests come before the president's. They deliberately leaked 125 memos in the first 126 days of Trump's administration.

The CIA, FBI and NSA conspired to destroy the Trump presidency. Very little was done about the Hillary email server cover-up and the IRS targeting conservatives. It was the Republican “Never Trump” group that hired Fusion GPS to stop Trump's candidacy, and then Hillary and the Democratic National Committee took it over to create a fake dossier on Trump with allegations to destroy him. James Comey used the dossier to investigate Trump. Comey admitted under oath that he leaked memos, intent on manipulating the legal system against Trump and surveilling the Trump team. There is no evidence Trump colluded with Russia.

In many fields of study, Democratic professors outnumber Republican professors 11-1; 45 percent of people under age 30 prefer socialism to capitalism. The liberal machine, backed by Hollywood and the tech giants who censor conservative groups, is much more organized than the tea party, and our republic is under serious attack.

John Ventre

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me