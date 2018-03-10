Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: We should support, stand with students

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It is most disheartening to read reports of threatened suspension for students planning to participate in the March 14 walkout honoring the students slaughtered in Parkland, Fla. One hopes area school superintendents and teachers will be supportive of our young people if they decide to stand together to demand that Congress take action on gun violence.

This is a teachable moment and rather than punishment, there should be discussion, debate and understanding for these students to express their thoughts and frustrations. They should have a safe place to talk about the subject of mass shootings that happen not only in schools, but movie theaters, malls, college campuses and, sadly, concert venues, just to name a few.

This horrible phenomenon has been part of their formative years and they are saying “Enough — no more.” How can they be punished for taking a stand? Why would any adult want to punish these young people?

We adults have miserably failed in standing up to Congress and to the NRA in demanding commonsense gun legislation. Today. we adults need to stand with our young people.

Mary Calvanese

New Kensington

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me