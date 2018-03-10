Letter to the editor: We should support, stand with students
It is most disheartening to read reports of threatened suspension for students planning to participate in the March 14 walkout honoring the students slaughtered in Parkland, Fla. One hopes area school superintendents and teachers will be supportive of our young people if they decide to stand together to demand that Congress take action on gun violence.
This is a teachable moment and rather than punishment, there should be discussion, debate and understanding for these students to express their thoughts and frustrations. They should have a safe place to talk about the subject of mass shootings that happen not only in schools, but movie theaters, malls, college campuses and, sadly, concert venues, just to name a few.
This horrible phenomenon has been part of their formative years and they are saying “Enough — no more.” How can they be punished for taking a stand? Why would any adult want to punish these young people?
We adults have miserably failed in standing up to Congress and to the NRA in demanding commonsense gun legislation. Today. we adults need to stand with our young people.
Mary Calvanese
New Kensington