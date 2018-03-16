Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Mistick off mark on AR-15

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Regarding Joseph Sabino Mistick's commentary “School shootings, a political problem, require political solution” : It's unbelievable that someone so well educated and accepted as an authority is so ignorant of the truth.

The AR-15 is not an assault rifle; it lacks selective fire capability. It was not designed to kill humans, but will. It will only shoot through thin walls. And it does not “tear bodies to shreds.” It is so small that many of our troops in Vietnam did not trust it to do enough in combat.

While restricting purchase to age 21 may sound like a solution, we give 18-year-olds more powerful, sophisticated weapons with the intention of killing humans. In Vietnam, I couldn't buy liquor because of my age, but was expected to kill. When a part of a freedom is removed, more will follow. Look at the many dictators who did this. When the Second Amendment is abolished, the First will soon follow.

We have enough “gun” laws but don't enforce them. We cater to personal freedoms that would disqualify gun ownership, but no one reports and tracks illnesses and actions that would prevent the sales to these people. No one is saying teachers must be armed, but make it available to those willing to become proficient. Some studies show places that allow concealed carry suffer less crime.

Yes, I am a proud member of the NRA, which represents me, not the gun industry.

To claim expertise, get the facts and don't use emotions to cloud them.

Allen Clark

Avonmore

