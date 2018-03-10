Letter to the editor: Arm teachers? No way

Arm teachers? Are you kidding? It's not enough that teachers must raise their students and teach them right from wrong, something parents should be doing, as they give them an education? Now teachers must go to war to protect our kids. There is something very wrong here.

President Trump said teachers should have guns to protect kids because they love them and the school security officers do not. Well, it looks to me like Trump and the right-wing politicians love their guns more than they care about kids.

My heart goes out to all of the people involved with school shootings across the country. I feel so bad for the kids growing up in these times.

I am very proud of all the kids out there trying to change things. I just hope they do not give up. Politicians, especially Trump, are very good at listening and letting you voice your opinion and hoping you will go away. Then they do nothing.

One sad truth is that things involving gun laws will never change as long as the NRA continues to donate millions of dollars to politicians.

Carl Mochak

Buffalo Township