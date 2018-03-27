Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: MAWC quality worth the price

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Let me be as clear as the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County's water: My only skin in this game is as a paying consumer. I am retired/disabled and on a fixed income. Nobody enjoys rate increases. But I mind ours less.

MAWC consistently ranks among the best water nationally. Quality always has a price. By turning bottled water into a luxury rather than a need, I've saved more than any rate increase we've seen.

Unlike some of our Allegheny County neighbors, here's what we don't get for our money:

• Mandatory lead testing for our children, and real fear of the results

• Constant (often belated) “boil water” advisories

• Entire communities using water buffaloes

• Mandated scavenger trips for bottled water in frigid conditions due to yet another burst old pipe

• Threats of skyrocketing future bills to make up for decades of neglecting infrastructure.

I've never experienced any of the above in decades with MAWC. Thank you, MAWC, for having the courage and vision to NOT kick the can down the road.

As to a mandated external audit, my business experience says it would be a waste and a distraction — moreso if done by our government (MAWC already performs internal audits, which ensure money is spent as designated). Give this commonwealth that “right”? Absolutely not.

J. Mensch Sr.

Youngwood

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me