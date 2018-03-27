Letter to the editor: MAWC quality worth the price

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Let me be as clear as the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County's water: My only skin in this game is as a paying consumer. I am retired/disabled and on a fixed income. Nobody enjoys rate increases. But I mind ours less.

MAWC consistently ranks among the best water nationally. Quality always has a price. By turning bottled water into a luxury rather than a need, I've saved more than any rate increase we've seen.

Unlike some of our Allegheny County neighbors, here's what we don't get for our money:

• Mandatory lead testing for our children, and real fear of the results

• Constant (often belated) “boil water” advisories

• Entire communities using water buffaloes

• Mandated scavenger trips for bottled water in frigid conditions due to yet another burst old pipe

• Threats of skyrocketing future bills to make up for decades of neglecting infrastructure.

I've never experienced any of the above in decades with MAWC. Thank you, MAWC, for having the courage and vision to NOT kick the can down the road.

As to a mandated external audit, my business experience says it would be a waste and a distraction — moreso if done by our government (MAWC already performs internal audits, which ensure money is spent as designated). Give this commonwealth that “right”? Absolutely not.

J. Mensch Sr.

Youngwood