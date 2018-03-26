Letter to the editor: Arming teachers? Yes
So, cartoonist Randy Bish continues his unfunny attempts to demean President Trump by implying that the idea of allowing some school staff to be armed is equivalent to replacing Secret Service agents with his image of a doddering old woman who “teaches seventh-grade math.” Made me think back to my seventh-grade math teacher. Miss Thomas was a very fit individual who played semi-pro tennis. If she and Miss Kistler (girls phys ed) had chosen to help provide school security along with male teachers and staff, some of whom were military veterans, an incident like the Florida school shooting could have at least been mitigated.
Fortunately, there was no such incident in those days at good old East McKeesport Junior-Senior High, but unless and until we as a nation develop the will and the means to deal effectively with the evil sociopaths who choose to target innocent children, providing a line of defense within the facilities makes sense. The feel-good “gun-free zone” concept has failed miserably — yet again.
Roy May
Irwin