Letter to the editor: Dick's plan is shameful hypocrisy
Updated 11 hours ago
Regarding “Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles” : Let's clear a few things up.
First, “AR” stands for “Armalite rifle,” after the company that developed it in the 1950s. “AR” does not mean “automatic rifle.” AR is just a platform; gun enthusiasts can purchase a type of firearm with 1,000 different ways to customize it.
Second, Dick's quit selling AR-15-type guns after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting (although its Field & Stream stores have sold them since opening in August 2013). This type of blatant commercialism is beyond the pale. For a Dick's spokesman to come out and announce it will no longer sell this type of firearm and no longer sell any firearm to anyone under 21, using Parkland and the massacre of 17 innocent lives to say, “Hey, look at us, Dick's is with you,” is shameful and disgusting. I understand the outrage surrounding this shooting, but to use it as a left-handed and disgusting advertising campaign sickens me. Hopefully, everyone else sees its media announcement the same way.
And now the ultimate in hypocrisy: We, as a society, can say an individual at 18 is intelligent and mature enough to vote and to serve (and die) in our military, but cannot buy this type of firearm. Think, people, before it's too late.
Rolf Hansen
Jeannette