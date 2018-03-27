Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the editor: Let's look at bullying

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The knee-jerk reaction to the tragic, unfortunate and life-changing school shootings in Florida and other places around the country would be to arm teachers and administrators. This may be a viable short-term solution. A long-term solution would be to hold administrators, teachers and parents of students who engage in bullying, which is ignored by school officials, accountable for their inexcusable actions. This atmosphere plays a role in many of these tragedies.

This would not eliminate all attacks, given the influx of foreign terrorism. But as far as violence by citizens against citizens, bullying — via social media or physical assaults — must be recognized and stopped.

Closer to home, we have a young man from the Franklin Regional School District who, because of the wisdom of the court system, was processed as an adult for his crimes and, accordingly, will spend the majority, if not all, of his life in a state correctional institution. Should not the students who pushed this young man over the edge also be held accountable as adults? No, they were just innocent kids — many of whom are now in college, preparing to live happy lives. Just who was the victim here?

Henry Miller III

Ross

