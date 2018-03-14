Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Marijuana misconceptions

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Russell C. Fenton, do a little research (“Pot story ridiculous”) . Have you ever been in a medical marijuana dispensary? Have you ever tried marijuana? Do you know anyone who has cancer who has tried medical marijuana? Do you realize that if the THC content is removed from cannabis, the user gets the benefits without the high? I'm sure you watched the movie “Reefer Madness” 50 years ago and think you know everything.

Marijuana was listed as a Schedule I drug in 1970. Schedule II drugs include Vicodin, OxyContin and Demerol. Mr. Fenton, do you take any of those drugs? Do you think those are any less dangerous than marijuana? I don't recall ever seeing a story in the newspaper of someone overdosing on or dying from marijuana.

People who have gone through chemotherapy lose their appetite. Cannabis, as we all know, can give them the munchies. So even if it's just this one thing that it helps, isn't it worth being able to get it to the public?

Dale Parker

Jeannette

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me