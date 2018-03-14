Letter to the editor: Marijuana misconceptions
Updated 3 hours ago
Russell C. Fenton, do a little research (“Pot story ridiculous”) . Have you ever been in a medical marijuana dispensary? Have you ever tried marijuana? Do you know anyone who has cancer who has tried medical marijuana? Do you realize that if the THC content is removed from cannabis, the user gets the benefits without the high? I'm sure you watched the movie “Reefer Madness” 50 years ago and think you know everything.
Marijuana was listed as a Schedule I drug in 1970. Schedule II drugs include Vicodin, OxyContin and Demerol. Mr. Fenton, do you take any of those drugs? Do you think those are any less dangerous than marijuana? I don't recall ever seeing a story in the newspaper of someone overdosing on or dying from marijuana.
People who have gone through chemotherapy lose their appetite. Cannabis, as we all know, can give them the munchies. So even if it's just this one thing that it helps, isn't it worth being able to get it to the public?
Dale Parker
Jeannette