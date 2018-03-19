Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: What has changed?

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

When I was a young boy in the late 1950s, the old Tarentum High School had a gun club. Seniors walked up the street with their rifles and handguns. No one acted like John Wayne or Rambo. The guns were placed in a locker until school ended. Students would then walk to the Tarentum Sportsmen's Club, where they learned the proper use of firearms. I don't recall any incidents.

What has happened in 60 years? Why are these tragedies happening? It is the violence on TV and the internet? Are these kids being bullied, or is mental illness increasing? I support mental health screenings for all students.

Are those in Hollywood really concerned about the safety of our children or are they using these tragedies to advance their liberal agenda? Madonna wanted to blow up the White House. A play in New York showed Trump as Julius Caesar being murdered by the Senate. Student protesters in California set buildings on fire. And these people have the gall to talk about gun violence.

There are signs on school property: “This is a gun-free zone.” Do they really help, or do they encourage mentally ill people to harm our children?

I support armed security guards in our schools, plus high fences and locked gates to prevent people from getting on campus. If you have business at the school, a guard can allow you to enter. No guns for teachers. This will terrorize our children.

This will cost money, but it's worth it.

Mark Sarver

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me