Letter to the editor: What has changed?

When I was a young boy in the late 1950s, the old Tarentum High School had a gun club. Seniors walked up the street with their rifles and handguns. No one acted like John Wayne or Rambo. The guns were placed in a locker until school ended. Students would then walk to the Tarentum Sportsmen's Club, where they learned the proper use of firearms. I don't recall any incidents.

What has happened in 60 years? Why are these tragedies happening? It is the violence on TV and the internet? Are these kids being bullied, or is mental illness increasing? I support mental health screenings for all students.

Are those in Hollywood really concerned about the safety of our children or are they using these tragedies to advance their liberal agenda? Madonna wanted to blow up the White House. A play in New York showed Trump as Julius Caesar being murdered by the Senate. Student protesters in California set buildings on fire. And these people have the gall to talk about gun violence.

There are signs on school property: “This is a gun-free zone.” Do they really help, or do they encourage mentally ill people to harm our children?

I support armed security guards in our schools, plus high fences and locked gates to prevent people from getting on campus. If you have business at the school, a guard can allow you to enter. No guns for teachers. This will terrorize our children.

This will cost money, but it's worth it.

Mark Sarver

Harrison