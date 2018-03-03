Sounding off: Our wisdom, decency will prevail

I appreciated the letter “Trump was concise, eloquent” lauding President Trump's foul-mouthedness (i.e., his use of “(expletive)holes”). It was a most articulate and clever apologia. But, that said, and taking tongue out of cheek, we are still left with a complete jerk in the White House. How's that for conciseness and eloquence?

In truth, would that we did have a man of conciseness and eloquence leading the nation; that would make two in a row. Instead, we are stuck with a rude, crude, lewd narcissist who has deprived the presidency of any semblance of gravitas or grace.

But not to lose heart. We will survive this shame, since the vast majority realize and understand that the strength of our country is much more than economic prosperity and military superiority. The values derived from our Judaeo-Christian heritage and an enlightened humanism, coupled with a solid constitutional structure, have evolved to the point where we can overcome the aberration we are currently suffering.

Resistance is mounting and those who regard civility, intelligence and humility as the true measure of a leader will have their day.

Apologists for “45” will maintain their Trumpian thrall and continue their sycophancy. This appears certain. But history is not on their side.

The native wisdom, decency and desire for basic mutual respect inherent in the individual and necessary for a society to exist and prosper will prevail.

This sounds a bit “preachy” but it's as “concise” and “eloquent” as I could make it. Courage.

Robert Jedrzejewski, Tarentum

Tuesday, Feb. 27

You pay for it, Pirates

So, the Pirates organization is considering suing the Sports & Exhibition Authority for not making $1.9 million in improvements to PNC Park ( “Pirates threaten to sue Pittsburgh authority over money for PNC Park improvements” ). Well, Pirates, how about this: Gather up all your overpaid players and owners and make any improvements you want — and pay for it yourselves. You already made the prices so ridiculous that the average Joe can't afford to take his family to see what is supposed to be the great American game.

I for one am tired of overpaid whiners using taxpayers' money to build them anything. Also, if this suit goes through, who do you think will be paying the lawyer fees? Certainly not the Pirates.

When the Pirates' owners are willing to spend their money to put a contending team on the field, maybe the SEA will be willing to give them more of the taxpayers' money. Until then, the team can use what it has or blame the owners.

Dwayne Buffer, Youngwood

Monday, Feb. 26

Holding out hope for Cherie Mahan

We will never forget the breaking of our hearts on Feb. 22, 1985. This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the disappearance/abduction of Cherie Mahan after she got off her school bus.

That Friday shattered the security of so many lives: her family, her school family and the Winfield Township community. Classroom pictures had been handed out that day and her classmates believed that whoever had Cherie could now come back and take them. These 8- and 9-year-olds felt guilty that they did not prevent Cherie's abduction. They were scared. Their families were scared. Cherie's family was devastated. The safety of living in rural Winfield Township was destroyed.

Cherie's family is still hurting. And although they are now grown, her classmates still have scars. Each year, they remember and post on Facebook, always hoping that some clue will lead to Cherie's recovery. Although we adapted to living with the pain of loss, it will never disappear until we know what happened. We will always hope that next year we will be able to know what happened and welcome our friend home.

Please make sure you educate your children about “stranger danger.” We hope to never have another disappearance of any child.

Jacqueline Pfeiffer, Winfield

The writer was Cherie Mahan's third-grade teacher at Winfield Elementary School.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

What has Trump done for faith?

Watching the enlightening debate between 18th Congressional District candidates Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, who are running to replace disgraced hypocrite Tim Murphy, it was difficult to keep a straight face when Saccone, who has proudly proclaimed himself “Trump before Trump was Trump,” stated that the president has done so much for the faith community, “bringing us closer to the face of the Lord.”

How, pray tell, has he promoted faith and piety, Mr. Saccone? Was it through boasting of having engaged in sexual assault, denigrating the entire Muslim faith, promoting the closing of our borders to the persecuted, cheapening the valorous service of war hero John McCain, denigrating a grieving Gold Star family, cursing African-American athletes who have the audacity to engage in a silent, dignified protest of historically discriminatory treatment, boosting those who marched with Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., as “very fine people,” insulting women based on their appearance, demanding allegiance and adulation from all and suggesting that those who do not fall into line have committed treason, or lying about anything and everything?

By the way, whose Lord has Trump brought us closer to the face of, Mr. Saccone? I trust you see only the Lord whom you and your family worship, not that of the Jewish or Muslim faiths; nor is there regard for those of no faith in our pluralistic society.

Oren M. Spiegler, South Strabane

Thursday, March 1

Liberals, conservatives: Whom to believe?

Whom should we believe and support, the liberals or the conservatives? Democrats or Republicans? President Obama and Hillary Clinton or Presidents Trump and Reagan? CNN or Fox News?

The most fundamental difference between the two sides is the liberals' reliance on big government to solve our country's problems versus the conservatives' reliance on the individual and free enterprise. We need to decide if big government or big business is more effective, efficient and trustworthy in solving our problems.

When liberals run for office and seek votes, they attack the profits of corporate America, but fail to mention that those profits go to three places: paychecks to workers, dividends to stockholders and retirees, and expansion of the business (which provides more jobs and tax revenues for Americans). And keep in mind that more jobs are the best solution for poverty and inner-city crime. Of course, we can tax and regulate our corporations more and drive the jobs, profits and tax revenues overseas.

So, whom should we believe in today's 24-hour-news-cycle world? For me, the bottom line is watching how Trump's policies are working, and minimizing the personal attacks and unfounded speculation by the political media — media that seem much more about style over substance and are extremely powerful in shaping the beliefs of busy Americans.

Ron Raymond, Buffalo Township

Friday, March 2

Right to marriage

In your editorial “The ‘No Gay? No Way!' no-brainer — law must treat all equally” you assert that anti-discrimination laws against gays are in the same category as legalizing gay marriage. Legalizing gay marriage, however, affected only government agencies that refused to accept gay marriage-license requests. Anti-discrimination laws by government force enlightened views on individuals and companies.

People have the right to believe anything they so choose. People have the right to be stupid, to believe things that are not true and to discriminate against anyone they please. Government agencies have no right, however, to deny marriage requests from its citizens whose tax dollars pay for their services. There is a big difference between government imposing the beliefs of the politicians who control it on its citizens versus on itself.

Nick Kyriazi, East Pittsburgh

Saturday, March 3