Letter to the editor: Rocks won't protect
Updated 13 hours ago
I am for making schools harder targets. I have family who are teachers and family who are students. They need to be protected now.
A recent news headline concerned Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel's plan to “deter” intruders with buckets of rocks in classrooms ( “Pennsylvania district arms teachers with rocks” ). That's a politically correct word game to avoid saying the intention is to try to stop shooters or knife-wielders with rocks. This would, in reality, agitate assailants more than deter them. It would make rock-tossers the chosen targets over random choices.
Pennsylvania laws limit the superintendent in what he can do to protect students and teachers. Laws that deter the good guy and in effect protect the bad guy must be changed. I would prioritize these changes before creating new gun laws that would just be ignored by bad guys/gals.
George Biskup
Penn Township, Westmoreland County