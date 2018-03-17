Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Why shootings now?

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

In the not too distant past, school and other mass shootings were inconceivable. So, what has changed? Not the guns. Guns have been around forever. Many schools had rifle teams that competed in shooting matches. Occasionally, students would bring gifted guns to school to show off to interested teachers.

So, what has changed? The hearts and minds and souls of many of our people. And why?

When I was a kid, Saturday-morning TV was “Looney Toons” and the like. Now it's monsters, explosions, combat and killing. TV, movies and video games provide a steady diet of extreme, graphic violence. How can we pretend that some, especially some teenage boys, would not find all this titillating and fantasize about acting it out? Why are these media influences never considered as contributors to our violence, anger and societal decay?

What else has changed? God has been expelled from our schools and our society in general. We have lost that central source of goodness; that guiding light; that moral rudder and compass. Chaos and the manifestation of evil have filled the void.

And what is behind all this destruction of our moral fabric? Left-wing, liberal progressivism is at the root of it all.

Bob McBride

West Deer

