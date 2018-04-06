Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Mills mall needs stores

Letter to the Editor | Friday, April 6, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Regarding the article “As more tenants leave, Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer is coming up empty in search for turnaround”: What the mall needs are stores for people to shop, and people will come. What we have is a small mall with a church, gym, baseball and basketball learning centers, dance studios, etc. All of those things are great, but they have to be in addition to stores. If you want people to come, you have to give them a reason.

When the mall opened, it was a great place to shop. When stores closed, were others courted to come in their place? It's almost like the owners wanted it to fail. It wouldn't be such a struggle to get people to come if you gave them a reason.

Saundra Janssen

Springdale

