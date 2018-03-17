Letter to the editor: Billboards inappropriate
As we were driving on Route 30 in Unity Township, my 6-year-old grandson asked, “Why is that lady pointing a gun at me?” I looked up and saw a billboard with a woman pointing a gun at us. After witnessing the trauma of the school shooting in Florida, I was bothered by it. I called the indoor pistol range — its website says it is “family oriented” — and as I began to say I objected to its billboard, the man who answered the phone hung up on me. We couldn't even have a conversation.
This company's billboards could be traumatizing. Travelers, especially children, on our public roadways should not be subjected to its violent images. Most responsible gun owners teach their children not to point a gun at anyone.
I spent most of my career in marketing. There are more appropriate ways to advertise than a photo of someone pointing a gun. Especially with so many mass shootings happening, it would be in the public interest for this company to find a more appropriate design for its billboards.
Dorothy T. Hufford
Unity