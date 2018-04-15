Letter to the editor: Eliminate bullying
It is commendable that student bodies of schools nationwide have gotten involved in seeking ways to prevent future school shootings. It is to be hoped that they recognize that school shooters usually come from among their own ranks: typically, boys who feel they have been bullied by their fellow students. Often such students feel locked in and unable to strike back adequately against their tormentors. Sadly, their frustration leads them to simply kill as many of their fellow students as possible.
Concerned students want something done that will protect them against similar attacks in the future. It is suggested that they resolve to recognize instances of bullying, expose them and work to eliminate them, and reach out in friendship to socially ostracized fellow students. Such positive actions would go a long way toward helping prevent the creation of future student shooters.
Ed Collins
West Newton