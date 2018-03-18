Letter to the editor: On concealed carry, gun-free zones
My responses to letter-writers Charles Wiebe ( “Concealed-carry reciprocity wrong” ) and Vernon Muldrow ( “Trump, clear your head” ):
Mr. Wiebe, that's great that you had NRA training. Apparently, you and your family don't drive out of state. You leave your weapon at home if you do, and you are sheep in the land of wolves. I have taken training and I'm certified to carry in Pennsylvania, Utah and Arizona. This allows me to carry in all but a few states (reciprocity). I carry when we travel by car and I avoid certain states. I have been a victim of crime and spent three days in intensive care. I pray, never again. Finish the rest of the Second Amendment, Mr. Wiebe: “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Mr. Muldrow, the mass shootings are happening in gun-free zones. Cowards love those words. The school in Florida had a paid armed deputy who failed to respond to the carnage. Who is the puppet, sir?
I am a Marine Corps combat veteran. I have seen the unarmed sheep (civilians) get slaughtered. Marines run to the sound of fire. An NRA member, I quote Charlton Heston: “From my cold dead hands.”
Alan Hornbake Jr.
North Huntingdon