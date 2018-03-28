Letter to the editor: Brave school staffers deserve thanks

As a veteran school-crisis responder, I vividly recall the victims: a murdered faculty member, the dead kindergartener, three witnesses to a classmate's suicide, and the preschoolers missing their teen babysitters— dead aboard TWA 800. In every school nightmare, I received solace, strength and inspiration from the school staff.

For example, on 9/11, school employees calmly remained at work while the world panicked. They stayed to safeguard our children, while worrying about their own. Indeed, around the globe, teachers assemble makeshift schools in war zones, reassure their terrified pupils in post-disaster shelters, and return to work after wildfires and hurricanes. Yet we take their presence for granted.

We tend to overlook the apprehensive school employees who awoke the morning after the Parkland school massacre and dutifully returned to work here and across the nation. Despite being barraged by emails, phone calls and social media posts criticizing their school's actions, inactions or latest communications, they still show up.

Today, you can act to make schools safer: Thank the people who work in your local schools — before the well-documented psychological toll leads even more educators to leave the profession. After all, you want them to show up again tomorrow.

Mary Margaret Kerr

Whitehall

The writer is a professor of administrative and policy studies, psychology in education, and psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh.