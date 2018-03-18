Letter to the editor: Stormy's case fascinating
Updated 8 hours ago
President Trump being sued by Stephanie Clifford is “huge” news. The basics: Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, allegedly had an affair with Trump. Prior to the 2016 election, Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid Clifford $130,000 to purchase the rights to “her story.” The parties then entered into what was essentially a nondisclosure agreement between Clifford and Trump. Now, Clifford is suing to be permitted to tell her story.
What allows Clifford to tell her story? She argues that there is no valid contract because Trump never signed the nondisclosure agreement. However, Trump's attorney signed the agreement.
What makes this a legal conundrum is that Cohen will be deposed and asked this question: “Did you have authority to sign on President Trump's behalf?' If the answer is “yes,” then case closed and Clifford loses. If the answer is “no,” then Clifford has a case. Cohen will be in a position to either admit that Trump paid $130,000 to silence Clifford or that he (Cohen) flagrantly violated his ethical obligations as an attorney. This could be the most fascinating contract case ever.
Marco Sylvania
Greensburg
The writer is an attorney.