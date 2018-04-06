Letter to the editor: Media promote violence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where do young people learn violence? Is it from Dick's Sporting Goods? No. Is it from local gun shops? No. Is it from gun shows? No. Is it from the NRA? No.

Is it from the movies? Yes. Is it from TV? Yes. Is it from video games? Yes.

What about social media? Isn't cyberbullying a form of violence? Ask the parent of a bullied child who committed suicide.

Violence is glorified and revered in Hollywood, as are drug use and sexual promiscuity. They get rich, fat and happy off of it.

Gun-control laws won't cure violence. Illinois has strict gun-control laws, yet Chicago has a high mortality rate due to gun violence. Whom do the laws protect there?

Gun-control laws only restrict the already responsible gun owners; they have no effect on the violent-minded individuals. Gun-control laws have been, are and will be ineffective.

Robert Mike

Lower Burrell