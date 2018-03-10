Sounding off: Violent video games and school shootings

Another tragedy: An 18-year-old father kills his daughter because he was angry over a video game. Has anyone ever thought this action and school shootings have a lot in common?

Kids play all sorts of video games, many of which feature realistic violence. Within these games it is OK to shoot, stab and kill the enemy or bad guy. It is quite possible that after awhile these kids cannot differentiate between reality and fiction, that they get so caught up in these games that they lose the value of right and wrong.

This, and mental illness or any dysfunction, is a recipe for more disasters. I'm not a prude, but parents do not know what their kids are doing on their phones and the degree of violence in the video games they are playing. These devices are meant to make our world easier and more pleasant, and not to serve as babysitters.

There is enough blame to go around, but these senseless killings have to stop and the resolution has to start in the home.

Jack Juris, Buffalo Township

Sunday, March 4

Marine as Democrat?

I am a Marine. Currently off duty, but still a Marine. There are no ex -Marines. My question for Conor Lamb is, “How can a captain in my Marine Corps be a Democrat?”

Bill Herald, Peters

Monday, March 5

Good parents keep weapons from kids

Regarding the article “Fayette mom charged with allowing 14-year-old to have gun stash”: Part of the problem today is how anyone can describe a person who has knowingly broken the law, defied common sense and allowed a teenager access to a weapon as a good person and a good mother.

With violence by children against other children dominating the news, how could any sane person not realize that it is necessary to keep weapons away from children? How could anyone with an ounce of common sense not do that, just as a natural safeguard?

I think that any time a child commits a crime with a weapon, the parents should face charges and be required to take parenting classes. Parenting is more than providing food and clothing; there's a whole lot of teaching, safeguarding and supervision involved, too. If you are not prepared to make parenting your No. 1 priority, then don't have children. Your kids make friends at school. Your job is to know who they are and what they are doing.

My daughter gave me a gift that says, “The older I get, the more I realize my mom is the best friend I ever had.” Kids see you as a friend when they are grown; be a parent while they are growing.

Eileen Condie, Hempfield

Tuesday, March 6

Concealed-carry reciprocity is wrong

I was horrified watching a recent “60 Minutes” report about the possible passing of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. This legislation would make gun permits transferable across state lines, just like driver's licenses.

I am a longtime responsible owner of firearms. I am licensed to carry in Pennsylvania (and thoroughly trained by the National Rifle Association), but I feel that the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act is a huge mistake.

It is also clearly unconstitutional. The Second Amendment begins with: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State ... .” This bill makes the term “well regulated militia” an absurdity. Arming everyone is an idiotic idea that can only end in countless catastrophes, the likes of which we have never seen in a civilized society.

There used to be sensible limits to gun rights even in the lawless days of the Wild West. In towns like Tombstone, Arizona Territory, and Dodge City, Kan., visiting cowboys had to check their pistols at the sheriff's office.

Almost every large police force is against this bill as well. I say to Congress, President Trump and anyone else who has any part in passing this ill-conceived bill: The blood spilled will be upon you.

Charles Wiebe, Ohio Township

Wednesday, March 7

Blame the shooter, not the gun

Regarding Randy Bish's Feb. 18 cartoon: Maybe he should have drawn the Florida shooter with the caption “Did you really think that your stupid laws could stop me?” No, instead he wants to blame the firearm used and not the perpetrator.

If the firearm had been a .308 or a .30-30 or a Ruger Mini 14, would Bish have drawn the same cartoon? Of course not. Because that wouldn't be politically correct, nor would it appeal to the anti-gun zealots.

Robert A. Palek, Fairfield

Thursday, March 8

Marine as Democrat? Yes

Regarding Bill Herald's letter “Marine as Democrat?” : Here's hoping the Corps is still part of the reason I can affiliate with the party of my choice. Thank you for your service.

Leonard Mucci, Derry Township

Friday, March 9

No bump stocks here

Since I lack one of those seemingly ubiquitous bump stocks, should I feel deprived or blessed? Also, I think the fact that I have no desires directed toward the ownership of one might be indicative of a serious failing on my part. Of course, it might be that I'm just terribly old-fashioned, in that I still believe that the purpose of rifle fire is to hit one's target — paper, bell, game animal ­— not simply to litter the area with fired brass.

Alan Schultz, McCandless

Saturday, March 10