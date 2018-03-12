Letter to the editor: Slow the rush toward curriculum changes in Fox Chapel
The Fox Chapel Area School District administration has decided that middle school students need a lot more math and a lot less foreign language, music, gym and social studies. Despite the objections of parents and district residents who have have filled two school board meetings, called school board members, sent letters and emails, met with administrators and board members, and presented a petition signed by over 730 residents, the school board plans to vote March 12 to abdicate their oversight responsibilities and allow the superintendent to proceed with whatever he deems best.
Shockingly, board members have never discussed either the class size or budget implications of doubling the time children spend in math and increasing their time in science and computer science. They and the parents were only informed of the details of the administration's plans within the past month. This despite the fact that plans have been in the works for at least 18 months.
Parents are asking our elected school board representatives to pause, ask the hard questions and slow this mad dash to implement the curriculum for 2018-19. Class size and budget have not been considered. What is the rush?
Dana Kellerman
Fox Chapel