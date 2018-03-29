Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Why do Americans want president to fail?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

By now, most Americans (at least those with common sense) can see that draining the swamp is going to be a long road. Crooked, self-serving politicians from both parties circle the wagons to protect the riches that come through political corruption.

President Trump has shined more light on our corrupt political system than any other president. He goes toe-to-toe with both parties, exposing anything bad for America. ​He has almost no backing from his own party, none from the Democrats and constant bombardment from the mainstream media, and he still stands tall trying to “Make America Great Again.”

Americans paying attention must be shaking their heads in confusion. Why don't we want to make America great? Why not America first? Why do we not want a fair trade balance? Why do we not want to hold countries that take our money accountable? Why do we think it is OK for Iran and North Korea to have nuclear-missile programs?

And here is a big question: Why do the mainstream media want Trump to fail on these issues? Who really owns them?

John W. Newhouse

Shaler

