Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Know the signs

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Almost two months later and I'm still just as shocked, saddened and horrified by the tragedy that occurred in Parkland, Fla. Like many, I feel a call to action in my heart and soul.

Since Sandy Hook, and now Parkland, I've been amazed at the courage exhibited by the survivors, but I feel completely dissatisfied by our overall lack of action. Our children deserve action to stop this epidemic of gun violence.

There are steps we can take to prevent gun violence before it happens. Sandy Hook Promise has free research-based programs to help protect our homes, schools and communities from gun violence. We can use these programs as an easy first step toward action.

Sandy Hook Promise's Know the Signs programs train community members on how to spot the warning signs that are often exhibited before an act of violence occurs, as well as on how to intervene and get help for the individual. These programs have saved lives.

If you are a superintendent, principal, teacher, staff member or youth group leader, visit www.sandyhookpromise.org and sign up to bring these programs to our communities.

Let us take action and never say we wish we would have done more.

Jennika Glickenhouse

McCandless

