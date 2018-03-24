Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Armed teachers: Who decides?

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

Liberals want to dismiss, out of hand, any desire to arm teachers. So they are pro-choice on abortion, but no-choice on guns. Don't they want people to decide for themselves?

No one has said that government wants to mandate that all teachers must be armed in every school district. School districts should have the opportunity, if they want, to allow some teachers, if they want, to carry a gun in school. They can use guns for defense versus putting their bodies between a gunman and students. Maybe there are no teachers in a school district who would be comfortable carrying a gun, in which case no teacher would be armed. Those teachers would prefer to have police, who are armed, arrive at school several minutes after the shooter has stopped shooting.

But there is one action permitted under “Liberals' New Laws for Armed Teachers”: At the sound of gunfire, run outside the school and hide behind a cement barrier. Point your finger in the direction of the shooter if the police arrive.

Liberals claim to want to listen to other views, but then are shocked to discover that there are other views. Let districts and teachers decide for themselves.

Don Carrera

Irwin

