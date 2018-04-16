Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: President Trump: Traitor or patriot?

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Here we go again. The letter “Trump top traitor” deems President Donald J. Trump a bigger traitor than Benedict Arnold. He has also been described as worse than Adolf Hitler.

Seriously? Trump is a patriot. He does not speak the empty language of politicians. When asked a question, he answers without hesitation or the need to consult with his people. His goals are to make America strong and prosperous again — and he is doing it. Is that what scares the liberals and members of “the swamp” who call him names, disparage his character and denounce him as a horrible menace to our country?

I am a proud product of the Greatest Generation. I remember when the United States of America was strong and respected around the world. I remember when our presidents did not bow to foreign dignitaries. They stood strong and proud. They did not send pallets of cash to terrorist countries. They did not apologize for being Americans. They did not hide their heads in the sand and hope dictators, determined to destroy us, would just go away.

What if the terrible things said about Trump were said about President Obama? Jeez, no one dared speak negatively about him for fear of being labeled a racist — and he brought our great nation to its knees. Who spoke up then? What should we call the nitwits who can't see the positive progress our country has made in the past year with Trump guiding us? Traitors?

Jeanne Shields

North Huntingdon

