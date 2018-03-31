Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Great job, Apollo-Ridge schools

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:31 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

As a mother and educator, I would like to commend the incredible job the Apollo-Ridge School District did in addressing a threat made recently on social media ( “‘Nothing is off the table' for Apollo-Ridge security measures” ).

An automatic call was sent to all parents explaining the incident, as well as a posting on the school's Facebook page. School was canceled the next day, and the following day, all parents received a two-page letter detailing the incident and the steps taken, as well as the district's current action plans and future plans for our children's safety. The entire time this situation was playing out, I was confident that the school district would handle things properly.

Thank you, Apollo-Ridge, for having the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) drill in place and for your constant communication. Thank you for putting the safety of our children at the forefront.

Jenelle Cole

Kiski Township

