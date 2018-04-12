Letter to the editor: Negative ads sickening

Many have expressed surprise at Democrat Conor Lamb's victory in the 18th Congressional District, saying the special election should have been a slam-dunk for the Republicans. Others have called Rick Saccone a flawed candidate. Saccone was not a flawed candidate. He has many fine qualities and should have won handily.

If the Republicans want to know why he didn't, they should look in the mirror. It wasn't President Trump's fault. It was the way the campaign was run. The first thing the Republicans should do is fire their campaign manager. I am a Republican, and I was sickened by the campaign ads that were thrown at me almost continually.

When I go to the polls, I do not go there to vote against a candidate. I go there to vote for a candidate. Next election, spend your money telling me why your candidate is right for the job. Tell me what he will do when elected. Leave the mudslinging and muckraking for the other party's candidate. Then you can respond to it with, “That is a lie, and here is why. Here is the truth.”

I would much rather vote for someone who presents a positive image than one who comes across as a lowlife politician who would do anything to get elected, and that was the image presented in the Saccone campaign.

Darl Rosenquest

Overbrook