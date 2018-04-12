Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Negative ads sickening

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Many have expressed surprise at Democrat Conor Lamb's victory in the 18th Congressional District, saying the special election should have been a slam-dunk for the Republicans. Others have called Rick Saccone a flawed candidate. Saccone was not a flawed candidate. He has many fine qualities and should have won handily.

If the Republicans want to know why he didn't, they should look in the mirror. It wasn't President Trump's fault. It was the way the campaign was run. The first thing the Republicans should do is fire their campaign manager. I am a Republican, and I was sickened by the campaign ads that were thrown at me almost continually.

When I go to the polls, I do not go there to vote against a candidate. I go there to vote for a candidate. Next election, spend your money telling me why your candidate is right for the job. Tell me what he will do when elected. Leave the mudslinging and muckraking for the other party's candidate. Then you can respond to it with, “That is a lie, and here is why. Here is the truth.”

I would much rather vote for someone who presents a positive image than one who comes across as a lowlife politician who would do anything to get elected, and that was the image presented in the Saccone campaign.

Darl Rosenquest

Overbrook

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me