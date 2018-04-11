Letter to the editor: 'Fake news' hypocrisy

Reading The Associated Press article “‘Fake news' cry a cudgel vs. media” (March 11), I couldn't help but notice the glaring hypocrisy.

The news media for centuries have prided themselves on challenging everyone and everything. Individuals, corporations and government were all subject to difficult questions and investigations, which made them uncomfortable at best. And that is a good thing.

However, those who report the news are not perfect. Recently, some have turned the tables and challenged the news media on the accuracy of their reports and their ability to report the news without bias. The response of the media and the trade associations that represent them has been to denounce these challenges as “unwarranted” and “unfair” and claim that the public's view of the news media will be degraded because of these challenges.

The institution that has challenged everyone now considers it “unfair” that it is now being challenged. I can't think of a better way to define hypocrisy.

Bob Roland

North Huntingdon