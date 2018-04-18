Letter to the editor: Congress, get some guts on guns

I wonder how many more kids are gong to have to die. What's it going to take? How far will they let this go?

Yeah, you, Congress; if anyone is to blame, it's you. Why? Because you should have fixed this almost 20 years ago when this all started.

Looks to me like money from the NRA, gun lobbyists and gun manufacturers talks louder than keeping our kids in schools safe. Your true colors are showing. Shame on you for what you haven't done over the years.

Our schools should be as safe as our airports and prisons. Universal background checks should have been made mandatory the day after the shooting in Florida, and no guns should have been sold until that happened. There is no way Nikolas Cruz should have been able to buy a gun; he was a kook, and a lot of people knew it but did nothing. You should not be able to walk into a school with a guitar case with a gun in it without going through several barriers that would have detected it.

I'll bet all you politicians who take the millions of dollars the NRA hands out are squirming in your seats because the boss (NRA/money) is telling you, “Don't you dare do anything with the gun laws.”

Hey, Congress, get some guts and do something. All you kids speaking out and becoming activists, keep the pressure on the politicians and it will make a difference. If they don't listen to you, then you'll know that they really don't care, that it's really about the money.

You pretenders in Washington need to step up for our kids. Stop letting the money talk. Do what you know is right.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township