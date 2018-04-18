Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Congress, get some guts on guns

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

I wonder how many more kids are gong to have to die. What's it going to take? How far will they let this go?

Yeah, you, Congress; if anyone is to blame, it's you. Why? Because you should have fixed this almost 20 years ago when this all started.

Looks to me like money from the NRA, gun lobbyists and gun manufacturers talks louder than keeping our kids in schools safe. Your true colors are showing. Shame on you for what you haven't done over the years.

Our schools should be as safe as our airports and prisons. Universal background checks should have been made mandatory the day after the shooting in Florida, and no guns should have been sold until that happened. There is no way Nikolas Cruz should have been able to buy a gun; he was a kook, and a lot of people knew it but did nothing. You should not be able to walk into a school with a guitar case with a gun in it without going through several barriers that would have detected it.

I'll bet all you politicians who take the millions of dollars the NRA hands out are squirming in your seats because the boss (NRA/money) is telling you, “Don't you dare do anything with the gun laws.”

Hey, Congress, get some guts and do something. All you kids speaking out and becoming activists, keep the pressure on the politicians and it will make a difference. If they don't listen to you, then you'll know that they really don't care, that it's really about the money.

You pretenders in Washington need to step up for our kids. Stop letting the money talk. Do what you know is right.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me