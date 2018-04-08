Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Unions & Lamb

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

I can't believe the USWA and the UMWA chose to support Conor Lamb. The Democrats have done everything to crush the coal and steel industries in our country, and these overpaid union officials picked a candidate who will fight to close coal mines and steel mills in our country.

Is it just me? Or maybe I just don't get it. President Trump is doing everything he can to reopen coal mines and steel mills. Mines and mills have reopened or are in the process of reopening, putting thousands of Americans back to work at good-paying jobs. Unions should be supporting a president who is putting their members back to work. But their union officials are trying to stop him.

Before I retiredm I was a proud member of the IBEW, but now I'm ashamed to say it also supported the Lamb/Pelosi ticket. If you're paying union dues, maybe ask yourself why.

Thomas Cheman

Frazer Township

