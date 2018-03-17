Sounding off: Arm teachers? No way

Arm teachers? Are you kidding? It's not enough that teachers must raise their students and teach them right from wrong, something parents should be doing, as they give them an education? Now teachers must go to war to protect our kids. There is something very wrong here.

President Trump said teachers should have guns to protect kids because they love them and the school security officers do not. Well, it looks to me like Trump and the right-wing politicians love their guns more than they care about kids.

My heart goes out to all of the people involved with school shootings across the country. I feel so bad for the kids growing up in these times.

I am very proud of all the kids out there trying to change things. I just hope they do not give up. Politicians, especially Trump, are very good at listening and letting you voice your opinion and hoping you will go away. Then they do nothing.

One sad truth is that things involving gun laws will never change as long as the NRA continues to donate millions of dollars to politicians.

Carl Mochak, Buffalo Township

Sunday, March 11

Teachers & guns: Red flags & ‘what ifs'

In the wake of the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting there has been a rush of words about gun control, mental health and background checks. All of these are legitimate topics. Government officials must stop shielding the NRA, which opposes many issues that are truly safety issues.

President Trump is contradicting himself. He says people in government must stop the deference to and support of the NRA, and at the same time, he is calling for arming teachers — which the NRA has advocated.

I don't believe allowing teachers to be armed is a sound idea. I don't believe in living with “what ifs”; yet in this instance, there are too many “red flags” to not consider the “what ifs.”

Who can guarantee the mental and emotional stability of all teachers? Who can guarantee that an innocent person won't be injured in a gun fight between a teacher and a shooter? While anyone can be taught how to fire, reload and clean a firearm, would teachers get any training that law enforcement and the military get? When and how much firepower is necessary?

What if sexual misconduct between teachers and students caused a confrontation with an angry parent or spouse, with innocent students caught in the middle? If a teachers union called a strike, would armed teachers be walking the picket lines?

There are far too many “what ifs” for supporting the arming of teachers. More stringent gun-control laws are needed, plus better enforcement of said laws.

George A. West, Ligonier Township

Monday, March 12

Casino will need cops

Regarding the article “Hempfield, Greensburg start lobbying to host Westmoreland County mini-casino” : If Hempfield supervisors approve plans for a casino, maybe they should plan for the casino operator to pay for the police force they will need, along with paying for police here in Unity and other townships. Where casinos go, crime follows.

I'm sure the taxpayers don't want to pay for the police force they will need. Why should they? Make the people who will be gambling pay for it. Doesn't that make better sense? But then, these are elected officials doing this.

Cliff Long, Unity

Tuesday, March 13

Arm the teachers

Regarding Randy Bish's Feb. 28 editorial cartoon: I really hope my child's fifth-grade math teacher is armed, along with four or five other teachers, if, God forbid, another psychotic mass murderer attacks a school. I'm sure cartoonists like Bish would rather have them be sitting ducks, waiting the five to eight minutes it takes law enforcement to arrive. Don't worry, the government, along with people like the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, will protect your kids.

Glenn Myers, Buffalo Township

Wednesday, March 14

Marijuana misconceptions

Russell C. Fenton, do a little research (“Pot story ridiculous”) . Have you ever been in a medical marijuana dispensary? Have you ever tried marijuana? Do you know anyone who has cancer who has tried medical marijuana? Do you realize that if the THC content is removed from cannabis, the user gets the benefits without the high? I'm sure you watched the movie “Reefer Madness” 50 years ago and think you know everything.

Marijuana was listed as a Schedule I drug in 1970. Schedule II drugs include Vicodin, OxyContin and Demerol. Mr. Fenton, do you take any of those drugs? Do you think those are any less dangerous than marijuana? I don't recall ever seeing a story in the newspaper of someone overdosing on or dying from marijuana.

People who have gone through chemotherapy lose their appetite. Cannabis, as we all know, can give them the munchies. So even if it's just this one thing that it helps, isn't it worth being able to get it to the public?

Dale Parker, Jeannette

Thursday, March 15

Addressing the Reed verdict

After more than two years, a jury of 12 came up with a verdict of not guilty of first- or third-degree murder, but guilty of theft and receiving stolen property, for Ray Shetler Jr. ( “Ray Shetler Jr. not guilty in deadly police officer shooting” ).

Who killed St. Clair Township police Officer Lloyd Reed and what was the justification? Where's the justice? Anyone with half a brain believed the trial was merely a formality to what surely should have been a slam-dunk for the prosecution.

Was a police officer killed? Is there a suspect? A person of interest? Is this an unsolved murder case?

This miscarriage of justice leaves me with several points to ponder. Some may view them as new police standard-operating-procedure guidelines. Others may see them as loopholes to commit murder.

Can anyone claim self-defense when police respond to 911 domestic-dispute calls? When police approach your home, just start shooting. You don't know they're cops, you think they're intruders. If it's evening or dark, just claim you couldn't see who it was. After all, everyone knows it's not the police responding to domestic-dispute 911 calls.

Maybe multiple officers need to respond to domestic-dispute 911 calls. Then there will be witnesses to what “really happened.” Maybe the delayed response of more officers will give the “domestic quarrelers” time to see it to the proper end. Obviously, this did not end the proper way.

Paul A. Hornbake, Fairfield

Friday, March 16

New Kensington authority's deception

Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington customers will now have a flat rate instead of being unfairly charged for water they are not using ( “Flat rate set for New Kensington water use” ). That's the good news. The bad news? Reading the rhetoric about the $15 quarterly surcharge being eliminated and replaced with a $22 quarterly service charge.

The explanation given, that the $22 meter service charge was added so people can have water available even if they're not using any water, was laughable hogwash. And “If you don't use a drop of water and you're in Florida, you're going to pay $22” did not mean the authority had to impose it. Especially after eliminating the unnecessary $15 surcharge people have been gouged with for 12 years.

This is not Florida. Why attempt to sugarcoat it? It was nothing but a lame attempt at deception, as the authority shrewdly increased the surcharge to $22, a nearly 50-percent spike, without coming right out and stating it. Why couldn't the authority just be honest and say the surcharge was going up to $22?

I have to question why these service fees are in place to begin with, and why the authority is incapable of charging its customers solely based on water usage to fund its $6.7 million budget. Some customers with low water usage, particularly people living alone, are going to start seeing disproportionate bills that have a higher service charge than the actual cost for water. How ridiculous is that?

Robin L. Rosewicz, Lower Burrell

Saturday, March 17